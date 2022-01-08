Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 224 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $212.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

