Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $132.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kerry Group has a one year low of $120.43 and a one year high of $153.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.24.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

