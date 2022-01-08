Kevin P. Knight Sells 31,129 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KNX opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.