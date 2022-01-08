Kevin P. Knight Sells 31,129 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:KNX opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
