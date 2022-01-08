Key Square Capital Management LLC Has $36.18 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Key Square Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,676 shares during the period. DISH Network comprises 13.3% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $36,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISH. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

DISH stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,742. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

