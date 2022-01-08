Keybank National Association OH Buys 180 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $18,131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $354.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.89.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

