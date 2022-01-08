Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,753 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PDC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

PDC Energy stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.