Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,753 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.