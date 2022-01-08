Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,055,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.99 and a 200-day moving average of $246.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.