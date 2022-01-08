Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 23.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.86.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $432.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $268.36 and a 12-month high of $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.