Keybank National Association OH Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

