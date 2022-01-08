Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

