Keybank National Association OH Sells 54 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $784.10. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $499.43 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

