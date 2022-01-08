Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,694 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.14 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

