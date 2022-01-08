Keybank National Association OH Takes $1.27 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

