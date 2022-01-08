Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keyence from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $694.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $583.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.23. Keyence has a 52 week low of $437.00 and a 52 week high of $711.32.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

