Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $18,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 814,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

