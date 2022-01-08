Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €99.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.73 ($116.74).

KGX opened at €94.70 ($107.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €97.41 and a 200-day moving average of €91.16. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

