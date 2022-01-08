Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Trading Up 4.4%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.59. Approximately 9,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,095,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 120.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

