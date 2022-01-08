KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.79 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.86.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $416.91 on Friday. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

