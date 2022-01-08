Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $75.42 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003656 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00029261 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00370963 BTC.

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

