Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,892,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,920.0 days.
KBSTF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Kobe Steel has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.04.
About Kobe Steel
