Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,892,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,920.0 days.

KBSTF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Kobe Steel has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

