Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Komatsu has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

