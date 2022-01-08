Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

