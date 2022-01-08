Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Down 0.6%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.71. 8,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 31,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective (up from C$2.45) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

