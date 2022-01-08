Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61. 737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

