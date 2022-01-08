Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61. 737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.
The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
