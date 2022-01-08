Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $302.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 302 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 302 ($4.07), with a volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($4.02).

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.32) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

