Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

