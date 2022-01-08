Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.