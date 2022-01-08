Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Arcturus Therapeutics makes up about 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.17% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 119,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $34.15 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $900.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

