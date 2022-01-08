Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

WFC opened at $54.77 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

