Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 8,181 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Amundi bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,011,000 after buying an additional 721,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $41.41 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

