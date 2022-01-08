Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE JLL opened at $257.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.09 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.