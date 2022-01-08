L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 20,000 Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 870.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $2,238,811 in the last ninety days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

