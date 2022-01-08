L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.28.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $296.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.47. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.