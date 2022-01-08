L & S Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 3.60. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.