L & S Advisors Inc Invests $287,000 in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

GLBE stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

