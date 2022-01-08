L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

