L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 670.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $465.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

