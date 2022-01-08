L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $227.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.22. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

