L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $1,506,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 464,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

