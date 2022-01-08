L & S Advisors Inc Sells 1,742 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.17.

TEAM opened at $313.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.90 and its 200 day moving average is $360.74. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

