L & S Advisors Inc Sells 190 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

GVIP stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.