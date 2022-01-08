Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Gap Down to $179.34

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $179.34, but opened at $171.52. Landstar System shares last traded at $169.88, with a volume of 1,831 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen increased their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.