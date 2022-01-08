LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.57 ($81.33).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS opened at €58.52 ($66.50) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.17. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.