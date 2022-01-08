Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

