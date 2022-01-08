Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Latch has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Latch by 19,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Latch by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 816,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Latch by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

