Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leatt stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Leatt has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

