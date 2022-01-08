LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of LPL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. 463,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,829. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $60,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

