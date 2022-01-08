LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Hits $0.0088

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $112.15 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005851 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

