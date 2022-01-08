LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $151.25 Average PT from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $10.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.68. 349,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.